FORSLING ASSIGNED TO ICEHOGS

January 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs
News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced they have assigned defenseman Gustav Forsling to the Rockford IceHogs.
Forsling, 21, has skated in 41 games with the Blackhawks this season, tallying three goals, 10 assists and eight penalty minutes. He began the year with a season-high three-game point streak in his first three appearances of 2017-18 and notched a career-high three points with one goal and two assists on Dec. 8 vs. Buffalo. The blueliner saw 13:40 of ice time in Chicago's most recent game on Saturday vs. the New York Islanders prior to being assigned to the IceHogs.
The Linköping, Sweden native originally made his North American professional debut last season and split the 2016-17 campaign between the Blackhawks and IceHogs. Forsling has totaled eight points (1g, 7a) in 30 career AHL games with Rockford in 2016-17, and 18 points (5g, 13a) in 79 career NHL contests with the Blackhawks from 2015-18.
Forsling was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.
The IceHogs take on the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The contest marks another Fas Fuel Winning Weekday in 2017-18.
