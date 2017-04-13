Former WV Black Bears Advancing Through the Minors

News Release

GRANVILLE,WV- After just two season as the Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, former West Virginia Black Bears are already making an impact throughout the Pirates minor league system. With full-season minor league teams beginning play last week, a total of 40 Black Bears are playing from the Single-A level up through the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians of the International League. Former WV Black Bears right-handed pitcher Edgar Santana will be playing for the AAA affiliate Indianapolis Indians during the 2017 season. Santana played for the Black Bears during the inaugural 2015 season. Santana pitched a total of 30 innings recording 32 strikeouts throughout the New York -Penn League championship winning season. Seven former Bears will be on the roster for the AA Altoona Curve for the 2017 season. This includes pitchers Tanner Anderson, JT Brubaker, Sean Keselica, Tate Scioneaux, and Brandon Waddell. Second baseman Kevin Kramer and shortstop Kevin Newman will also be joining them. This will be Anderson, Brubaker, Keselica, Scioneaux, and Kramer's first season at the AA level. Both Brubaker and Newman had very successful seasons at the single A - Advanced level last year, as they won the 2016 Florida State League Championship with the Marauders. Newman was one of four Marauders players to be selected for the 2016 Florida State League All-Star Game. Bellow are the players who have advanced to the Bradenton Marauders (A - Advanced) and the West Virginia Power (A). To keep updated with the West Virginia Black Bears visit www.westvirginiablackbears.com.

Former WV Black Bears on West Virginia Power (A)

Name

Position

Matt Anderson

P

Luis Escobar

P

Matt Frawley

P

Hector Garcia

P

James Marvel

P

Dylan Prohoroff

P

Cam Vieaux

P

Chris Harvey

C

Arden Pabst

C

Stephen Alemais

SS

Albert Baur

1B

Trae Arbet

2B

Kevin Mahala

2B

Hunter Owen

IF

Logan Ratledge

IF

Alexis Bastardo

RF

Clark Eagan

CF

Sandy Santos

CF

Former WV Black Bears on Bradenton Marauders (A - Advanced)

Name

Position

Dario Agrazal

P

Bret Helton

P

Seth McGarry

P

Yunior Montero

P

Daniel Zamora

P

Christian Kelley

C

Kevin Krause

C

Daniel Arribas

1B

Mitchell Tolman

2B

Will Craig

3B

Ke'Bryan Hayes

3B

Logan Hill

LF

Casey Hughston

CF

