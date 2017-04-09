Former SPHL Referee Peter MacDougall Makes NHL Officiating Debut

News Release

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - Former Columbus Cottonmouths player and Southern Profes- sional Hockey League referee Peter MacDougall made his NHL debut in Dallas on Saturday when he offi- ciated the game between the Stars and the Colorado Avalanche, which Dallas won 4-3 in a shootout.

MacDougall played two seasons for the Cottonmouths before joining the USA Hockey Officiating Devel- opment Program in 2012. MacDougall officiated 126 games in the SPHL between 2012 and 2014 before being hired full-time by the ECHL, where he worked his first Kelly Cup Finals in 2016. MacDougall was hired by the National Hockey League for the 2016-2017 season.

"On behalf of the SPHL, I would like to congratulate Pete on working his first NHL game," said President Jim Combs. "Pete's hard work and dedication in becoming a full-time referee after his playing career has taken him to this milestone. I cannot think of a more professional or more deserving representative of the SPHL."

