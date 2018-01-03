Former Royals F Cruthers named Head Coach of USHL\\"s Chicago Steel

News Release

Reading, PA - Former Reading Royals forward and assistant coach Ryan Cruthers was named Interim Head Coach and Assistant General Manager of the United States Hockey League's Chicago Steel Tuesday. Cruthers played for the Royals from 2009-12 and 2013-15 and is the team's all-time leading scorer with 273 points (86 goals) in 278 games. He served as a Royals player-assistant coach in 2014-15 and was Reading's interim assistant coach in Apr. 2017.

The 33-year-old was the Head Coach of the Charlotte Rush (USPHL Premier) the last three seasons, leading the team to a 2017 league championship.

In Chicago, Cruthers joins former Royals forward Ben Gordon, who is the team's Associate Head Coach. Gordon is fourth on Reading's points list (144). Chicago won the Clark Cup in 2017.

Cruthers was Reading's Captain from 2010-12 and an alternate captain in 2014-15. He started his coaching career in Reading while playing for the Royals, serving as Alvernia University's club hockey coach.

The United States Hockey League (USHL) is the nation's only Tier 1 junior hockey league. Jimmy DeVito and Michael Huntebrinker played for the Chicago Steel during their junior careers. Reading has nine former USHL players on its roster - Huntebrinker, DeVito, Nolan Zajac (Cedar Rapids/Omaha), Adam Schmidt (Sioux City), Matias Cleland (Waterloo, Omaha), Derek Whitmore (Lincoln/Waterloo), Mark Naclerio (Waterloo), Nick Luukko (Dubuque) and Brian Morgan (Indiana/Muskegon).

The Royals are at Worcester Wed., Jan. 3 at 7:05 p.m. and start a five-game home stand this Fri., Jan. 5 at 7:00 p.m. against Brampton on Pro Wrestling Night with WWE's Jerry "The King" Lawler.

