Former Osprey Emilio Vargas Crowned Cal League Pitcher of the Year

August 21, 2018





MISSOULA, MONT. - Former Osprey pitcher Emilio Vargas, has been named the Cal League Pitcher of the Year, as the league awards were announced earlier today. Joining Vargas in the 2018 Post-Season Awards - 2017 Osprey catcher Dominic Miroglio, was named to the Cal League Post-Season All-Star Team & 2014-2015 Osprey Pitching Coach Jeff Bajenaru, was named the Cal League Pitching Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

Vargas, who played for the O's in 2015, is currently playing at AA Jackson. The right-handed hurler threw 108 innings, earning a record of 8-5 with 140 strikeouts, an ERA of 2.40 and a 1.23 WHIP during his time with the Visalia Rawhide, on his way to capturing the Pitcher of the Year Award.

Miroglio, is only one season removed from Missoula (2017), and is currently the battery mate of Vargas in AA Jackson. During his time in Visalia this season Miroglio slashed a line of .327/.394/.460 with 4 homeruns and 42 RBI.

Bajenaru, who helped lead the 2015 Osprey pitching staff to the O's most recent Pioneer League Championship, has spent the previous three seasons as the Rawhide's Pitching Coach. Tabbed the Pitching Coach of the Year for the second straight season, Bajenaru has led the entire Visalia pitching staff to produce a team ERA of 3.72 and WHIP of 1.29.

