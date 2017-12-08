Former Mets Darling, Alfonzo, Teufel and Wilson

Syracuse Chiefs

December 8, 2017 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Chiefs

News Release

Former New York Mets Ron Darling, Mookie Wilson, Edgardo Alfonzo and Tim Teufel as well as Chiefs General Manager Jason Smorol will be available to the media at 5:00 p.m. on Friday at the Nicholas J. Pirro Convention Center at the Oncenter prior to the 58th annual Hot Stove Dinner.

Please let us know if you plan on attending. Media members can check in at the registration tables in the lobby and will be directed to the VIP area to meet the players

