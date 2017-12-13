Former Major Leaguer Omar Vizquel to Manage 2018 Dash

News Release

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - In conjunction with the Chicago White Sox, the Winston-Salem Dash have announced their 2018 manager. Former Major League All-Star Omar Vizquel, a member of the White Sox in 2010 and 2011, will guide the Dash, replacing former White Sox infielder Willie Harris.

In 2018, Vizquel will manage for the first time in the White Sox organization, as he takes the reigns as the 48th manager in Winston-Salem history. He most recently served as the 1st base coach with the Detroit Tigers from 2013 to 2017. Vizquel served as the manager for the Venezuelan national team during this spring\'s World Baseball Classic.

Over 24 Major League seasons, Vizquel played 2,968 games for six different teams and established himself as one of the premier shortstops of his era. A defensive stalwart, he holds the all-time record at his position with a .985 fielding percentage. He collected 11 Gold Gloves in his career, including nine in a row between 1993 and 2001 while playing with the Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners. The 50-year old is a three time All-Star and ranks 43rd all-time in hits with 2,877. Vizquel is a first-time candidate for the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

"The White Sox are excited to have Omar managing Winston-Salem in 2018, and I know that Dash fans will feel the same way," Dash President CJ Johnson said. "Omar\'s perspective from a long, excellent professional career and coaching experience will be very helpful for our team."

The remaining members of the 2018 Dash player development staff will be announced at a later date.

Baseball returns to Winston-Salem on April 12, 2018, for the ninth season at BB&T Ballpark. A full schedule has been released and group and season-ticket packages are on sale now.

