Former Georgia Southern Great, Adrian

Augusta, GA-The GreenJackets game on Thursday June 29th vs. the West Virginia Power (Pittsburgh Pirates) will feature a visit by former Georgia Southern University and Chicago Bears Running Back, Adrian Peterson. He will be throwing out a pre-game ceremonial first pitch and selling ($25) and signing his book titled Don't Diss My Abilities during the game.

Peterson played for the Eagles from 1998 to 2001 and rushed for over 1,700 yards in each of his four seasons in college. He scored a total of 95 touchdowns. In 2000, he ran for over 2000 yards. As a sophomore in 1999, he was the Walter Payton Award winner.

He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears where he spent eight seasons. During his eight seasons in Chicago, he was a member of three playoff teams and was a Super Bowl participant in 2007. He was inducted into the Georgia Southern Athletics Hall of Fame on September 29, 2012 during a halftime ceremony at the Eagles game.

To be a part of the Georgia Southern Night, contact James Mullins at jmullins@greenjacketsbaseball.com or call (706) 922-WINS (9467) to receive the Georgia Southern Alumni price.

Thursday night's game is also Thirsty Thursday presented by The Hideout and 93.9 BOB FM, Nine Innings of Networking presented by Cintas and our Georgia Southern University Night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm with the gates opening at 6pm.

