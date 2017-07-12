Former Gateway Hurlers Are Quickly Moving up in the Minor Leagues

News Release

July 12, 2017

SAUGET, Ill. - Former Grizzlie pitchers, Trevor Richards and Will LaMarche, are making moves in the Minor Leagues.

Richards was signed by the Miami Marlins on July 7, 2016 in the middle of his second season with Gateway. Trevor held a 3-3 record with a 3.21 ERA through eight starts with the Grizzlies in 2016.

After holding his ERA below 2.50 to finish 2016, Richards was assigned to the Jupiter Hammerheads (Adv-A affiliate) to begin the 2017 season. Trevor went 7-4 with a 2.17 ERA through 11 starts and was quickly promoted to Double-A (Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp). Through four starts with Jacksonville, Richards is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA. Through 23.1 innings pitched, he has struck out 22 batters.

LaMarche was signed by the San Francisco Giants on May 22, 2017 after an outstanding year with Gateway. Will went 1-2 with a 2.01 ERA through 31.1 innings pitched with the Grizzlies last season.

Through 14 games with the San Jose Giants in 2017 (single A affiliate), LaMarche held a 1-0 record with a 2.11 ERA. He also struck out 22 batters through 21.2 innings pitched, while walking just three. Will was promoted to Triple-A (Sacramento River Cats) on July 8th.

With less than two months left in the regular season, Richards and LaMarche will look to finish out the year strong.

