Former Cardinal Lankford Added to Legends Lineup

NORMAL, Illinois - The CornBelters announced former St. Louis Cardinal Ray Lankford has been added to the third annual Legends Game lineup at The Corn Crib, presented by Illinois Corn Growers.

The 2018 edition of the Legends Game will be held on Saturday, August 4th. Gates and parking will open at 5:00 p.m. CT. The game will begin at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Lankford, a native of Modesto, California, spent 14 years in the majors after making his debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in August 1990. In his first full season in 1991, he led the league with 15 triples and became the first Cardinal rookie to ever hit for the cycle.

In five separate seasons, Ray posted 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases (1992, 1995-1998), making him the only Cardinal to achieve the feat more than once. In 1997, he was selected as the starting center-fielder for the National League in the All-Star Game.

Ray was traded to San Diego during the 2001 season and would play there in 2002 before taking a year off to recover from injuries. He then returned to St. Louis, where he finished his career in 2004.

Lankford ranks in the all-time top ten in Cardinals' history in multiple categories, including home runs, stolen bases, runs scored, runs batted in, and bases on balls. He is also the only Cardinal to have 200 home runs and 200 stolen bases. He holds the record for the most home runs at the old Busch Stadium (123) and finished his career in his home ballpark with a pinch-hit home run in his final Major League at-bat on October 3, 2004.

TICKET INFORMATION

CornBelters Season Ticket, Mini-Plan, and Partners currently have an advance purchased opportunity before the general public on sale. Tickets will go on sale to the public Monday, January 22nd at 10:00 a.m. CT.

To purchase, visit the MICU Box Office at The Corn Crib at 1000 West Raab Road in Normal, call 309-454-BALL (2255), or visit www.NormalBaseball.com.

