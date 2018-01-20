Former Cardinal Lankford Added to Legends Game

News Release

The CornBelters announced former St. Louis Cardinal Ray Lankford has been added to the third annual Legends Game lineup at The Corn Crib, presented by Illinois Corn Growers.

The 2018 edition of the Legends Game will be held on Saturday, August 4th. Gates and parking will open at 5:00 p.m. CT. The game will begin at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Lankford, a native of Modesto, California, spent 14 years in the majors after making his debut with the St. Louis Cardinals in August 1990. In his first full season in 1991, he led the league with 15 triples and became the first Cardinal rookie to ever hit for the cycle.

In five separate seasons, Ray posted 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases (1992, 1995-1998), making him the only Cardinal to achieve the feat more than once. In 1997, he was selected as the starting center-fielder for the National League in the All-Star Game.

Ray was traded to San Diego during the 2001 season and would play there in 2002 before taking a year off to recover from injuries. He then returned to St. Louis, where he finished his career in 2004.

Lankford ranks in the all-time top ten in Cardinals' history in multiple categories, including home runs, stolen bases, runs scored, runs batted in, and bases on balls. He is also the only Cardinal to have 200 home runs and 200 stolen bases. He holds the record for the most home runs at the old Busch Stadium (123) and finished his career in his home ballpark with a pinch-hit home run in his final Major League at-bat on October 3, 2004.

Edmonds, a 17-year veteran of Major League Baseball, was a four-time All-Star (1995, 2000, 2003, 2005) and a World Series champion in 2006 with the St. Louis Cardinals. He received the Gold Glove Award eight times (1997, 1998, 2000-2005), a Silver Slugger Award in 2004, and has since been named to the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame.

A native of Fullerton, California, Jim was selected in the seventh round of the 1988 draft by the California Angels and would go on to spend five years in their system before making his official MLB debut in 1993.

Just before the start of the 2000 season, Edmonds was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals where he would spend eight years. Jim became a Cardinals fan-favorite and was dubbed "Jimmy Baseball" and "Jimmy Ballgame" during his time with the team.

Jim's final two seasons in the MLB began after he was traded to the San Diego Padres in 2008. He went on to play for the Chicago Cubs (2008), Milwaukee Brewers (2010), and Cincinnati Reds (2010).

Over the course of his career, Jim was known for his defensive abilities and a number of incredible catches, but he was also a prolific hitter as he batted .285 with 393 home runs, 1,199 runs, and had an OPS of .903.

Since retiring from baseball, Edmonds has taken to the broadcast booth where he's worked for Fox Sports Midwest and an analyst during Cardinals Live pre-game and post-game broadcasts.

