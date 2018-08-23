Former Astros Voice Bill Brown Signs Books at Whataburger Field
August 23, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - As part of the festivities during Saturday's game against San Antonio at Whataburger Field, former Astros broadcaster Bill Brown is scheduled to sign copies of his book, Houston's Team Houston's Title: 2017 World Champion Astros.
Brown will begin signing inside Hook, Line, & Sinker starting at 6 p.m. and books will be on sale inside the Hooks' team store. Houston's Team Houston's Title: 2017 World Champion Astros outlines the story of the Houston Astros winning their first World Series in team history in 2017 and how the team became linked closely with the city following Hurricane Harvey.
The 2018 season marks Brown's 32nd with the Houston Astros organization, and his second as a community outreach executive. Brown called 30 seasons of Astros baseball on TV and radio, joining the organization in 1987 and calling his final games as the Astros' primary TV play-by-play broadcaster in 2016.
The first 2,000 fans to walk through the gates at Whataburger Field on Saturday will receive an Alex Bregman jersey giveaway, presented by CITGO.
First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 5:35 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from August 23, 2018
- Former Astros Voice Bill Brown Signs Books at Whataburger Field - Corpus Christi Hooks
- RockHounds Rally in the 9th Falls Just Short - Midland RockHounds
- Bernie Williams Visiting Dr Pepper Ballpark Saturday to Raise Awareness of IPF - Frisco RoughRiders
- Drillers Final Regular Season Homestand August 25-31 - Tulsa Drillers
- Dawson Goes Deep Twice, CC Weathers Wild Finish - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Tulsa Pulls Away Late, 8-1 - Arkansas Travelers
- Wainwright Continues Scoreless Work; Naturals Edge Cards, 3-2 - Springfield Cardinals
- Driller Bats Back May's Quality Start - Tulsa Drillers
- Missions Come up Just Short in Game Two of Series - San Antonio Missions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.