Former Astros Voice Bill Brown Signs Books at Whataburger Field

August 23, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - As part of the festivities during Saturday's game against San Antonio at Whataburger Field, former Astros broadcaster Bill Brown is scheduled to sign copies of his book, Houston's Team Houston's Title: 2017 World Champion Astros.

Brown will begin signing inside Hook, Line, & Sinker starting at 6 p.m. and books will be on sale inside the Hooks' team store. Houston's Team Houston's Title: 2017 World Champion Astros outlines the story of the Houston Astros winning their first World Series in team history in 2017 and how the team became linked closely with the city following Hurricane Harvey.

The 2018 season marks Brown's 32nd with the Houston Astros organization, and his second as a community outreach executive. Brown called 30 seasons of Astros baseball on TV and radio, joining the organization in 1987 and calling his final games as the Astros' primary TV play-by-play broadcaster in 2016.

The first 2,000 fans to walk through the gates at Whataburger Field on Saturday will receive an Alex Bregman jersey giveaway, presented by CITGO.

First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 5:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.