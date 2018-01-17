Format Announced for 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic

News Release

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Toledo Walleye, announced on Tuesday the game format for the 2019 CCM /ECHL All-Star Classic, taking place at Huntington Center on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.

For the second consecutive year, the CCM (http://www.ccmhockey.com) /ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. New in 2019, the host team will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams featuring players from the Eastern and Western Conference All-Star teams.

All-Star players will be announced in January 2019 via a vote of ECHL coaching staffs, captains and media.

In a format similar to those adapted by the NHL and AHL All-Star Game, the four teams will compete in a three-round tournament to crown a winner. Rally scoring will be featured, pitting all four teams against each other. Each team will consist of 10 players - five forwards, four defensemen and a goaltender.

"This unique format showcases our League's continued innovation to create entertaining events for fans both in-arena and our television audience," said ECHL Commissioner Brian McKenna. "This event should be an amazing experience to keep our audience engaged, while also allowing our players the best opportunity to display their skills. It is going to be a great day in Toledo."

The 3-on-3 Tournament

The first round will be round-robin style, with each team competing against each other in six consecutive eight-minute running clock games. All four teams will advance to the second round and will be re-seeded based on total score. The second round will feature two eight-minute running clock games with the #1 vs. #4 seeds and the #2 vs. #3 seeds. The top two highest scoring teams after Round 1 and Round 2 will meet in the third round for the final matchup. The finals will feature the #1 vs. #2 seed in a 10-minute running clock game to determine the tournament champion.

The 2019 CCM /ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place during the intermission break between both the 1st and 2nd round and the 2nd and 3rd round. Additional details regarding the 2019 CCM /ECHL Skills Competition will be announced at a later date.

