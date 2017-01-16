Fordyce, Bahner Join FC Cincinnati in 2017

January 16, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - FC Cincinnati News Release





CINCINNATI, OH --- FC Cincinnati has signed two North American Soccer League (NASL) talents with forward, Daryl Fordyce, of FC Edmonton and former University of Cincinnati defender, Matt Bahner, from Jacksonville Armada FC set the join the team, pending USL and federation approval.

"Daryl has had a lot of success in the NASL in recent years and we feel very confident that he will come into our league and be a successful attacking option for our team," said Head Coach John Harkes. "Daryl is the consummate professional and he will help guide some of our younger players as we continue to grow our club."

Fordyce spent the past four seasons with FC Edmonton and is the top scorer in club history. In 2016 he tallied seven goals and three assists to bring his career total with the club to 28 goals and six assists.

The 6'0" native from Belfast, Northern Ireland, helped FC Edmonton to a third-place finish in league with a 15-8-9 record and to the championship semifinal, the first post-season appearance for the side in five years.

He also had stints with several clubs, including Glasgow Rangers, Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Glentoran and Linfield. He collected a league title with Glentoran FC before signing on with Linfield FC and winning a league championship and a cup in his first season. Fordyce also competed for Northern Ireland's national team with the U-16 and U-23 squads.

Bahner played two years with Jacksonville Armada FC, totaling over 3700 minutes in 46 career fixtures. The 6'0" talent had three goals and two assists during his time with the Armada.

"We are excited to welcome Matt home to Cincinnati," said Harkes. "It is something special to be able to play in front of your hometown fans and we know Matt is looking forward to embracing this experience. We feel he can come in and compete to start for our team immediately. He is an experienced, versatile defender who can be utilized in any position across our back four."

Bahner spent two seasons in the USL and was a 2014 all-league second-team honoree after helping Harrisburg City Islanders to the USL Pro Championship final and a fourth-round appearance in the U.S. Open Cup. During his time with the City Islanders, Bahner totaled three goals and four assists over 52 appearances.

During his time at UC, Bahner was a four-year starter for the Bearcats, netting All-Big East second-team recognition in 2010 and posted 13 career goals, including seven game-winning scores.

He prepped at Lakota West High School, earning all-state accolades his senior season and tallied 26 goals and 19 assists as a four-year letterwinner.

Name HT WT Hometown Previous Club

Daryl Fordyce 6'0" 165 Belfast, Northern Ireland FC Edmonton

Matt Bahner 6'0" 175 Cincinnati, OH Jacksonville Armada

