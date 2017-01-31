Food and Beverage Job Fair Scheduled for February 4 and 19

January 31, 2017 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release





FOOD AND BEVERAGE JOB FAIR SCHEDULED FOR FEBRUARY 4 AND 19

PART-TIME AND FULL-TIME SEASONAL POSITIONS AVAILABLE FOR 2017

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars will hold a job fair for prospective seasonal employees on Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Northwestern Medicine Field. Those interested are encouraged to visit the ballpark at any time during the four hour window to complete an application. The following part-time and full-time seasonal positions are available for the 2017 season:

- Concession stand staff (includes cashiers, food runners, cooks and picnic supervisor)

- Picnic servers

- Beer servers

- Vendors

- Suite attendants

- Strike Zone servers

- Cooks

- Suite cooks

Applications are also available at kccougars.com or can be picked up at the Cougars front office, located at Northwestern Medicine Field. For additional questions, contact the food and beverage department at 630-232-8811.

For updates on tickets and promotions for the 2017 season, follow the Cougars on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the Kane County Cougars

The Cougars, Class-A Minor League affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, have been at the forefront of family-friendly entertainment since 1991. In 2015, the franchise became the first Class-A team in Minor League Baseball history to welcome 11 million fans through the gates. A total of 151 former Cougars have reached the Major Leagues including Miguel Cabrera, Nelson Cruz, Josh Beckett, Adrian Gonzalez and Kyle Schwarber.

