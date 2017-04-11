F&M Bank High School Baseball Classic Opens Friday at Intimidators Stadium

April 11, 2017 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Kannapolis Intimidators
News Release
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The annual F&M Bank High School Baseball Classic returns to Intimidators Stadium supported by Carolinas HealthCare System, home of the Kannapolis Intimidators, starting Friday, April 14, as eight area teams compete for the title. The bracket-style tournament opens Friday at 11:00 a.m. and will continue Saturday and Monday. Tickets are just $6 for adults and $5 for students and seniors (55+), while children 4 & under will be admitted free.
This year's field includes A.L. Brown, Carson, J.M. Robinson, Lake Norman, Mount Pleasant, Northwest Cabarrus, Salisbury, and the defending tournament champions South Rowan. All games will be played at Intimidators Stadium with first pitch times set for 11:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. each day.
The F&M Bank High School Baseball Classic schedule is as follows:
Friday, April 14
Game 1: 11:00 a.m. - Lake Norman vs. South Rowan
Game 2: 1:30 p.m. - J.M. Robinson vs. Mt. Pleasant
Game 3: 4:00 p.m. - Salisbury vs. Carson
Game 4: 6:30 p.m. - A.L. Brown vs. NW Cabarrus
Saturday, April 15
Game 5: 11:00 a.m. - Loser Gm 1 vs. Loser Gm 2
Game 6: 1:30 p.m. - Loser Gm 3 vs. Loser Gm 4
Game 7: 4:00 p.m. - Winner Gm 1 vs. Winner Gm 2
Game 8: 6:30 p.m. - Winner Gm 3 vs. Winner Gm 4
Monday, April 17
Game 9: 11:00 a.m. - Loser Gm 5 vs. Loser Gm 6
Game 10: 1:30 p.m. - Winner Gm 5 vs. Winner Gm 6
Third-Place Game:
Game 11: 4:00 p.m - Loser Gm 7 vs. Loser Gm 8
Championship Game:
Game 12: 6:30 p.m. - Winner Gm 7 vs Winner Gm 8
Following the F&M Bank High School Baseball Classic Championship Game on Monday night, an All-Tournament Team will be announced.
The Kannapolis Intimidators open a 4-game home stand on Thursday, April 20, at Intimidators Stadium supported by Carolinas HealthCare System. Season ticket packages, group tickets, and single-game seats are available by calling the F&M Bank Box Office at (704) 932-3267 or by visiting the team website at www.IntimidatorsBaseball.com.
