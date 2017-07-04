Flying Tigers Starting Pitcher Matt Hall Named Pitcher of week

News Release

Lakeland, FL - Lakeland Flying Tigers starting pitcher Matt Hall has been named Florida State League (FSL) Pitcher of the Week. The FSL selection was for the period of June 26 - July 2.

Hall started one game on June 28 against the Daytona Tortugas at Radiology Associates Field at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona. He earned the victory after retiring the first 23 batters he faced and not allowing a baserunner until a single with two outs in the bottom of the 8th inning broke up the perfect game. Hall ended up firing 8.1 shutout innings while allowing only two hits and striking out eleven batters.

This is Hall's third professional season. He was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the sixth round of the June 2015 draft. Hall, 23, currently ranks as the #17 prospect in the Tigers organization by MLB.com.

