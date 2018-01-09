January 9, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels
News Release
Media Advisory: Flying Squirrels Press Conference for Special Announcements
Friday, Jan. 12 at The Diamond Home Clubhouse
Who: Richmond Flying Squirrels, media, season ticket holders and sponsors.
What: Special Flying Squirrels ann ouncements regarding 2018 season plans and enhancements.
When: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2018
Where: The Diamond home clubhouse. 3001 N. Boulevard, Richmond, VA.
