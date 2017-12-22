Flying Squirrels Announce Initial Guests For Charity Hot Stove Banquet

News Release

Willie Harris, Chris Shaw and Tony Beasley Coming to Richmond

RVA - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are excited to announce the first wave of celebrity guests for the annual Charity Hot Stove Banquet on Jan. 25 at the Siegel Center. Leading the way is new Flying Squirrels manager Willie Harris, along with San Francisco Giants top prospect Chris Shaw. Additionally, Virginia native and current Texas Rangers third-base coach Tony Beasley will be on hand as the 2018 Paul Keyes RBI Award recipient. Individual tickets for the event are available here . Tables and sponsorship packages are available by contacting the Flying Squirrels front office. Doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m. and the VIP reception begins at 4:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the annual Charity Hot Stove Banquet go towards "Renovating Richmond's Recreation," a project dedicated to rebuilding youth baseball fields in Richmond. Details regarding the project can be found here.

Harris, a 2005 World Series winner with the Chicago White Sox, was announced as the seventh manager in Flying Squirrels history last week and will make a return to Richmond, having played briefly for the Richmond Braves in 2007. Shaw also returns to the RVA for the event and was a popular member of the 2017 squad. The Flying Squirrels starting first baseman-turned-outfielder was one of the most productive hitters for the team last year. He spent parts of two seasons in Richmond, clubbing a combined 11 homers and 26 doubles.

The two will be accompanied by Beasley, who managed in the Eastern League with the Harrisburg Senators and is currently on the Texas Rangers staff. Beasley became an inspiration for many on a national level by battling and defeating cancer during the 2016 season. The Paul Keyes RBI (Richmond Baseball Impact) Award is given annually in memory of the late VCU baseball coach Paul Keyes to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the game of baseball within the Richmond community or is from the Richmond community.

"We will have more attendees announced soon, but are excited to start setting the Hot Stove table with these wonderful guys," said Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell. "Willie brings the new, Shaw is a future star and represents the past as a Squirrel and Beas exemplifies everything that is good in a human being. We thank them for agreeing to come and help our cause."

Previous Paul Keyes RBI Award Winners:

2011- Eddie Kasko

2012- Johnny Grubb

2013- Gene Alley (scheduled to attend)

2014- Tracy Woodson (scheduled to attend)

2015: Sam Ayoub

2016: Cla Meredith (scheduled to attend)

2017: Shawn Stiffler (scheduled to attend)

2018: Tony Beasley (scheduled to attend)

