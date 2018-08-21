Florida Fire Frogs Game Notes: August 21, 2018

August 21, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





TODAY'S GAME: Game one of a three-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads (MIA) from Osceola County Stadium...Game one of a six-game six-game homestand against the Hammerheads and Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET)...Florida is coming off a three-game series defeat to Lakeland from Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium which wrapped up a seven-game road trip (3-4)...Fourth, and final, series (11 games) between Florida and Jupiter in 2018, with Florida leading the series 5-3...The Fire Frogs took a three-game set against the Hammerheads from June 9-10.

TODAY'S STARTING PITCHER: 23-year-old Jeremy Walker makes his 24th start of 2018 in game one of the three-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Tuesday night...The 6'5" hurler suffered his 11th loss of the season on Aug. 15 against the St. Lucie Mets at First Data Field...The Gardner-Webb product allowed five runs on seven hits, four walks and four strikeouts through six innings in the 6-2 loss...Tuesday will be Walker's third start against the Hammerheads in 2018...The right-hander is 1-1 against the Miami Marlins affiliate, with a 1.20 ERA (2er/15ip) on nine hits, a walk and seven strikeouts...The Advance, N.C. native tossed a complete game against Jupiter (seven innings) at Osceola County Stadium on June 9, surrendering only two runs on four knocks and three punchouts.

DAVIDSON DAZZLES IN SHUTOUT OVER LAKELAND: Tucker Davidson fired in 7.1 shutout frames against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Sunday afternoon, propelling the Florida Fire Frogs to a 5-0 victory to close out the three-game weekend set at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. The shutout was the 10th of the season posted by Fire Frogs pitching.

Davidson scattered just three hits through his outing, and did not issue a walk on the day. The Atlanta Braves' 23rd-ranked prospect (MLB.com) struck out six through his career-high innings pitched.

Daysbel Hernandez tossed the final 1.2 innings out of the bullpen, and retired all five batters he faced.

Drew Waters and CJ Alexander collected multi-hit days for the Fire Frogs.

CRANK IT UP TO 11!: Riley Delgado extended his on-base streak to 11 games with a single in the seventh inning on Sunday...The 23-year-old is batting .400 (18-for-45) since the streak began on Aug. 9.

SPOILER ALERT: With the Fire Frogs being eliminated from playoff contention, the team's role through the remaining 14 will be to play "spoiler." Of the remaining contests, seven are against teams in the top two of their respective divisions (LAK - three games/four games back, CHA - four games/one-half game lead).

JUMPING IN THE SHOW: Former Florida starter Bryse Wilson made his big league debut with the Atlanta Braves on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, earning the win with no runs allowed on three hits, three walks and five strikeouts across five frames...The Braves 13th-ranked prospect (MLB.com) became the seventh Fire Frog to make it to the show, joining LHP A.J. Minter, LHP Luiz Gohara, LHP Adam McCreery, RHP Chad Sobotka, RHP Touki Toussaint and OF Ronald Acuna...The 20-year-old appeared in only five games at the High-A level this season, posting a 2-0 record with an ERA of just 0.34 (1er/26.2ip).

BUILDING THE PIPELINE: MLB Pipeline revealed its updated prospect rankings, and nine Atlanta Braves farmhands cracked the top-100...Of the nine, seven either currenlty played, or have previously played for the Fire Frogs: Kyle Wright (24), Ian Anderson (38), Austin Riley (43), Cristian Pache (57), Luiz Gohara (61), Touki Toussaint (76), and Drew Waters (98).

Florida State League Stories from August 21, 2018

