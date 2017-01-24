Flores Rejoins the Cosmos

NEW YORK - The New York Cosmos announced today the return of midfielder AndrÃ©s Flores. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"AndrÃ©s had a wonderful season last year," said Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director Giovanni Savarese. "He is a talented young player who has consistently shown his quality and versatility within our midfield. We are looking forward to his contributions this season," he added.

Flores, 26, is an attack-minded midfielder from El Salvador who first signed with the club on loan from El Salvadorian side TurÃ® - n-FESA in July 2014. After a successful loan spell, Flores made a permanent move to New York in December 2014. Last season Flores also made 24 appearances (14 starts), amassing 1,435 minutes on pitch, scoring four goals and making six assists.

Flores commented: "I'm very happy to be back at the Cosmos. This is a historic club and it means a lot to be part of it".

Flores began his youth career with Academia Chelona and moved to Argentina's River Plate in 2006, where he spent three years. In 2009 Flores returned to El Salvador with A.D. Isidro MetapÃ¡n, where he made over 60 appearances and led the club to multiple Primera DivisiÃ®"n titles. In 2012, he joined Viborg FF in Denmark for one year on loan before returning to MetapÃ¡n.

Nicknamed "Ruso" in El Salvador, Flores captained his country's national team to a third place finish in the 2014 Copa Centroamericana. He debuted for El Salvador's senior squad in a March 2008 friendly against Trinidad and Tobago.

About the Cosmos The New York Cosmos are reigning champions of the NASL, having won their second consecutive NASL Championship and eighth overall on Nov. 13, 2016, with a 4-2 win on penalties over the Indy Eleven in The Championship Final.

The Cosmos began play in 1971, spending 14 seasons in the NASL, winning five league championships. During this time, the club brought some of the biggest names in world soccer to the USA including PelÃ©, Franz Beckenbauer, Giorgio Chinaglia and Carlos Alberto.

The Cosmos returned to NASL competition on Aug. 3, 2013, winning the championship in their first season back in the league. RaÃ®=BAl and Marcos Senna, legends at famed Spanish sides Real Madrid and Villarreal CF, each suited up in Cosmos colors for modern era championship runs, adding their names to the impressive list of global soccer stars who played with the club.

