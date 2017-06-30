News Release

Flexen Muscles His Way To Win Over Yard Goats

Binghamton 7-12-1 Hartford 5-5-2

WP- Chris Flexen (3-1) LP- Konner Wade (2-6) S- Corey Burns (7)

T- 2:56 A- 5,478

Hartford, CT- Chris Flexen stymied Hartford's hitters for six innings and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies withstood a furious seventh-inning rally to beat the Yard Goats, 7-5, Thursday night, before 5,478 fans at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Binghamton pitchers struck out 15 Yard Goats batters. Hartford ended up splitting the four-game series against the Mets' affiliate.

Flexen, on the New York Mets 40-man roster, retired the first 13 Yard Goats he faced. Jan Vazquez ended the perfect game bid with a home run into the upper deck in right center, the only hit and run Flexen allowed in six innings of work. The righthander did not walk anybody and struck out a season-high 10.

Trailing 6-1 in the seventh, the Yard Goats batted eight men against two Binghamton relievers. After loading the bases with no outs, the Goats scored three runs on an RBI single by Vazquez, a Dillon Thomas RBI grounder that resulted in an error and a fielder's choice ground out by Anthony Phillips.

Vazquez led the Hartford attack with two hits and two RBI. Josh Fuentes, who played a steller game at third base with five assists and two putouts, added a ninth inning home run.

Matt Oberste had three hits, including a home run and three RBI, while Luis Guillorme added three hits to pace a 12-hit attack for the Rumble Ponies.

The Yard Goats open a four-game series against the Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs, Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Lefthander Jack Wynkoop will pitch for the Yard Goats against righthander Teddy Stankiewicz for Portland. The game can be heard on AM 1410 WPOP and on iHeart Radio.

