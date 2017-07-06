Fleming\\"s Homer Leads 8th Straight Thunder Victory

News Release

Billy Fleming hit a two-run home run off of rehabbing Phillies RHP Vince Velasquez in the first inning and the Thunder earned their eighth straight win with a 6-3 win in front of 6,787 fans at ARM & HAMMER Park on Thursday night.

With the win, the Thunder swept the Fightin Phils in the three game set and maintained minor league baseball's best record; improving to 57-28.

After a one out single from Tito Polo in the top of the first, Fleming rocketed an 0-1 offering from Velasquez over the wall in left-center to give the Thunder an early 2-0 lead. Fleming's homer was his fifth of the season.

The Thunder added to the lead in the third when Jorge Mateo singled to start the inning. Two pitches later he stole second and moved to third on a throwing error committed by Reading catcher Chace Numata. Polo then drove in Mateo with an RBI groundout to make it 3-0.

Velasquez went three innings in his rehab outing, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits and one walk. He struck out four and was tagged with the loss, delivering 52 pitches.

Reading clawed their way back into the game with a run off Daniel Camarena in the fourth and two more in the fifth. Camarena went 4.1 innings, allowing all three Reading runs, on six hits and two walks. Anyelo Gomez came on in relief of Camarena and allowed an inherited runner to score before striking out a pair to end the threat.

Trenton's offense responded with three runs in their next at bat. Jhalan Jackson and Jorge Mateo walked to start the inning and Sharif Othman reached on an error. Thairo Estrada then bounced into a fielder's choice and Reading SS Malquin Canelo attempted to start a double play, but, his throw went into right field allowing two runs to score.

With a 6-3 advantage, Gomez, Cody Carroll and Cale Coshow slammed the door on the win combining for nine strikeouts.

