Flash Acquire Rights to Rosana from Houston
December 23, 2016 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) - Western New York Flash News Release
FLASH ACQUIRE RIGHTS TO ROSANA FROM
HOUSTON
Defending
Champs Gain Rights to Brazilian Veteran in Exchange for 3rd Round
Pick
BUFFALO, NY (December 23,
2016) --- The
defending NWSL champion Western New York Flash are looking to acquire some
depth ahead of the 2017 season and have acquired the rights to Brazilian star Rosana via a trade with the Houston
Dash. In return, the Flash will send a third-round pick in the 2018 NWSL
College Draft to Houston.
"This is a great opportunity to bring an experienced, top-class
international player to the Flash," said Flash General Manager Rich Randall. "Credit to our
Technical Director Charlie Naimo, as
he continues to do an excellent job of finding ways to improve our
roster."
Rosana, 34, is a native of Sî=A3o Paolo, Brazil and has logged 112 appearances for
the Brazilian National Team since 2000. The left winger has 21 goals for the
Brazilians. She has participated in four FIFA World Cups and four editions of
the Olympic Games for Brazil.
The winger returned to the United States in 2014 and Houston acquired her
rights. However, Rosana was included in an 18-month program with the Brazilian
National Team to prepare for the 2015 FIFA World Cup. The offensive weapon most
recently played club soccer for Paris Saint-Germain of the French Division 1
Féminine. In ten
matches with PSG, Rosana scored 3 goals.
Rosana
Position: Left Wing
Height: 5-7
Born: July 7, 1982
Hometown: Sî=A3o Paolo, Brazil
Citizenship: Brazil
Acquired: via trade with Houston Dash on December 23, 2016
