FLASH ACQUIRE RIGHTS TO ROSANA FROM

HOUSTON

Defending

Champs Gain Rights to Brazilian Veteran in Exchange for 3rd Round

Pick

BUFFALO, NY (December 23,

2016) --- The

defending NWSL champion Western New York Flash are looking to acquire some

depth ahead of the 2017 season and have acquired the rights to Brazilian star Rosana via a trade with the Houston

Dash. In return, the Flash will send a third-round pick in the 2018 NWSL

College Draft to Houston.

"This is a great opportunity to bring an experienced, top-class

international player to the Flash," said Flash General Manager Rich Randall. "Credit to our

Technical Director Charlie Naimo, as

he continues to do an excellent job of finding ways to improve our

roster."

Rosana, 34, is a native of Sî=A3o Paolo, Brazil and has logged 112 appearances for

the Brazilian National Team since 2000. The left winger has 21 goals for the

Brazilians. She has participated in four FIFA World Cups and four editions of

the Olympic Games for Brazil.

The winger returned to the United States in 2014 and Houston acquired her

rights. However, Rosana was included in an 18-month program with the Brazilian

National Team to prepare for the 2015 FIFA World Cup. The offensive weapon most

recently played club soccer for Paris Saint-Germain of the French Division 1

Féminine. In ten

matches with PSG, Rosana scored 3 goals.

Rosana

Position: Left Wing

Height: 5-7

Born: July 7, 1982

Hometown: Sî=A3o Paolo, Brazil

Citizenship: Brazil

Acquired: via trade with Houston Dash on December 23, 2016

