Flames Sign Kerby Rychel to Two-Way Contract

August 20, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed recently acquired forward Kerby Rychel to a two-way contract.

Rychel, a native of Torrance, California, was drafted in the first round (19th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft and has since seen action in 41 NHL games scoring four goals and adding 11 assists for 15 points. The 23-year-old totalled 18 goals and 24 assists for 42 points last season in the AHL split between the Toronto Marlies and the Laval Rocket. Rychel skated in four games for the Montreal Canadiens last season notching a goal and an assist for two points. The 2016 Calder Cup Champion also represented Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championships in 2014.

CONTRACT STATUS: One year (two-way) AAV: $650,000

KERBY RYCHEL - LEFT WING

BORN: Torrance, CA DATE: October 7, 1994

HEIGHT: 6'1'' WEIGHT: 214 lbs

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFT: CBJ - 1st round, 19th overall, in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft

