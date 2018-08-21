Flames Sign Forward Anthony Peluso to a One Year, Two-Way Contract
August 21, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed free agent forward Anthony Peluso to a one year, two-way contract.
Peluso, a 29-year-old native of North York, Ontario, played 38 games with the AHL's Hershey Bears last season scoring seven goals and four assists for 11 points and 34 penalty minutes. The 2007 draft pick also skated in two games for the Washington Capitals last season. Peluso has four goals and ten assists for 14 points in 144 career NHL games.
CONTRACT STATUS: One year (two-way) AAV: $650,000
ANTHONY PELUSO - RIGHT WING
BORN: North York, ONT DATE: September 30, 1991
HEIGHT: 6'3" WEIGHT: 230 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
DRAFT: STL - 6th round, 160th overall, in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft
