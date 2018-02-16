Flames Sign Backlund to a Six Year Contract
February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed center Mikael Backlund to a six-year contract.
Backlund, a native of Vasteras, Sweden, was drafted in the first round - 24th overall by the Flames in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. Backlund made his Flames debut on January 9, 2009. Since then, Mikael has skated in 519 games for the Flames notching 104 goals and 158 assists for 262 points. Backlund had a breakout year in 2016/17 notching career highs in goals with 22, assists with 31, and points with 53. Recently, on November 25th, Backlund scored his 100th career NHL goal and on December 31st he played in his 500th career NHL game.
Term: 6 Years
AAV: $5.350M
MIKAEL BACKLUND - CENTER
BORN: Vasteras, SWE DATE: March 17, 1989
HEIGHT: 6'1'' WEIGHT: 205 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: 1st round (24th overall) in the 2007 NHL Draft
