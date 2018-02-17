Flames Recall Morgan Klimchuk; Place Marek Hrivik on IR

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have recalled forward Morgan Klimchuk from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Flames have also placed Marek Hrivik on IR.

Klimchuk, a native of Calgary, Alberta, was drafted in the first round (28th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Klimchuk is currently third on the Stockton Heat in scoring with 27 points. His 13 goals this season is good for second on the team behind Andrew Mangiapane's 18. Klimchuk had a career year last season with the Heat scoring 19 goals and adding 24 assists for 43 points in 66 games.

MORGAN KLIMCHUK - LEFT WING

BORN: Calgary, AB DATE: March 2, 1995

HEIGHT: 6'0'' WEIGHT: 190 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: 1st round (28th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft

