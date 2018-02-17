Flames Recall Morgan Klimchuk; Place Marek Hrivik on IR
February 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have recalled forward Morgan Klimchuk from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Flames have also placed Marek Hrivik on IR.
Klimchuk, a native of Calgary, Alberta, was drafted in the first round (28th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. Klimchuk is currently third on the Stockton Heat in scoring with 27 points. His 13 goals this season is good for second on the team behind Andrew Mangiapane's 18. Klimchuk had a career year last season with the Heat scoring 19 goals and adding 24 assists for 43 points in 66 games.
MORGAN KLIMCHUK - LEFT WING
BORN: Calgary, AB DATE: March 2, 1995
HEIGHT: 6'0'' WEIGHT: 190 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: 1st round (28th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2018
- Blue Jackets Assign Ryan Murray to Monsters for Purpose of Conditioning - Cleveland Monsters
- Hurricanes Recall Wallmark from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Canucks Reassign Reid Boucher to Comets - Utica Comets
- Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Steve Michalek from Rapid City Rush - Iowa Wild
- Hammond Returns to Colorado - Belleville Senators
- Heat Look to Build off Comeback Win - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Bears Head to Belleville Looking for Third Straight Win - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Hogs Return to Action Seeking Bounce-Back Win against Monsters - Rockford IceHogs
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Gets Taylor, Zink and Schulze from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Flames Recall Morgan Klimchuk; Place Marek Hrivik on IR - Stockton Heat
- 'Canes Reassign Brown to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Sign Goaltender Drew Fielding to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bears, February 17 - Belleville Senators
- Road Trip Continues against Rocket - Toronto Marlies
- Furious Comeback Effort Leads Heat to 5-4 OT Win over San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Four Boyd Goals Lead Hershey to 6-3 Victory over Rocket - Laval Rocket
- Amerks Offense Explodes for 12-3 Win over First-Place Penguins - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.