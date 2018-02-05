Flames Recall Marek Hrivik, Reassign Andrew Mangiapane to Stockton
February 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have recalled forward Marek Hrivik from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Flames have also reassigned forward Andrew Mangiapane to Stockton.
Hrivik, a native of Cadca, Slovakia, has appeared in three games for the Flames this season. Hrivik has 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points in 32 games for the Stockton Heat in 2017/18.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.