Flames Recall Jon Gillies from Stockton on Emergency Basis

February 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have recalled goalie Jon Gillies from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League on emergency basis. Troy Brouwer has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Thursday, February 8th. In a separate move, the Stockton Heat have recalled goalie Mason McDonald from their ECHL affiliate, the Kansas City Mavericks.

Gillies, a native of Concord, New Hampshire, has played in 31 games with the Heat this season recording 14 wins, four shutouts - which is tied for first in the AHL, and sports a 2.61 GAA. In 39 games with the Heat last season, Gillies notched 18 wins, one shutout, and posted a 2.93 GAA. Gillies has played in one game for the Flames this season on November 15th.

JON GILLIES - GOALIE

BORN: Concord, NH DATE: January 22, 1994

HEIGHT: 6'6'' WEIGHT: 217 lbs.

CATCHES: Left

DRAFTED: 3rd round (75rd overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft

