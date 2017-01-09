Flames Recall Brett Kulak, Assign Wotherspoon

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have recalled defenseman Brett Kulak from their AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat and assigned defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon to Stockton.

Kulak, Calgary's fourth round pick (105th overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, has played 11 games for Stockton this season and recorded five points (1G, 4A). The 23-year-old has played 15 games for the Flames this season registering three assist and 10 penalty minutes.

BRETT KULAK - DEFENSE BORN: Edmonton, AB DATE: January 6, 1994 HEIGHT: 6'2'' WEIGHT: 189 lbs. SHOOTS: Left DRAFTED: 4th round (105th overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft

