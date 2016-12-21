Flames Loan Oliver Kylington to Team Swedenâ??s World Junior Championship Roster

December 21, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Stockton, Calif. - The Calgary Flames, parent club and owner of the Stockton Heat, announced that defenseman Oliver Kylington has been loaned to Team Sweden for the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship which begins on Monday, December 26.

Kylington, 19, is in his second full season of playing pro hockey in North America, playing a combined total of 72 AHL games with the Stockton Heat, compiling 9 goals and 25 points. The Stockholm, Sweden native surpassed his point total of 12 from his rookie season by recording a multi-assist game on December 16 in San Diego, good for his 12th and 13th points of the 2016-17 season. Kylington made his NHL debut during his rookie season, becoming the youngest AHL call-up in Flames history on April 9, 2016 in a game at Minnesota at 18 years, 326 days old.

The 2017 IIHF World Juniors is hosted by Canada this year, specifically in Montreal and Toronto this year pitting the top hockey players under the age of 20 from Sweden, Canada, the USA, Finland, Russia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Switzerland, Slovakia and Latvia.

Oliver's Team Sweden takes on Denmark to open the tournament on Monday, December 26 at 10:00 a.m. PST (11:00 a.m. MT), Switzerland on Wednesday, December 28 at 2:00 p.m. PST (3:00 p.m. MT), a rivalry match with Finland on Thursday, December 29 at 2:30 p.m. PST (3:30 p.m. MT) and wraps-up the preliminary round on New Year's Eve against the Czech Republic at 10:00 a.m. PST (11:00 MT).

Sweden will be going for their first medal at the tournament since taking Silver in the 2014 IIHF World Junior Championships hosted in their home country and their first gold medal since the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championships which were hosted in Alberta, Canada at the homes of the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers.

OLIVER KYLINGTON - DEFENSE BORN: Stockholm, Sweden DATE: May 19, 1997 HEIGHT: 6'0'' WEIGHT: 180 lbs. SHOOTS: Left DRAFTED: 2nd round (60th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.