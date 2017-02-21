Flames Assign Garnet Hathaway To Stockton

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned forward Garnet Hathaway to their AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat.

Hathaway, a 2015 free agent signing, has played 26 games for the Flames this season and has five points (1G, 4A) and 44 PIMs. He has also skated in eight games for the Heat and has six points (3G, 3A) and eight PIMs.

GARNET HATHAWAY - RIGHT WING BORN: Kennebunkport, ME DATE: November 23, 1991 HEIGHT: 6'2" WEIGHT: 210 lbs. SHOOTS: Right ACQUIRED: Signed as a free agent on April 12, 2015

Season Team Lge GP G A Pts PIM GP G A Pts PIM 2010-11 Brown University ECAC 31 5 9 14 42 - - - - - 2011-12 Brown University ECAC 26 3 5 8 48 - - - - - 2012-13 Brown University ECAC 33 6 15 21 47 - - - - - 2013-14 Brown University ECAC 31 6 9 15 41 - - - - - 2013-14 Abbotsford Heat AHL 8 0 0 0 10 1 0 0 0 10 2014-15 Adirondack Flames AHL 72 19 17 36 77 - - - - - 2015-16 Stockton Heat AHL 44 8 13 21 39 - - - - - 2015-16 Calgary Flames NHL 14 0 3 3 31 - - - - - 2016-17 Stockton Heat AHL 8 3 3 6 8 - - - - - 2016-17 Calgary Flames NHL 26 1 4 5 44 - - - - - TOTALS NHL 40 1 7 8 75 - - - - - AHL 132 30 33 63 134 1 0 0 0 10 ECAC 121 20 38 58 178 - - - - - Share this entry

