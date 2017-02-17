Flames Assign Brett Kulak to Stockton

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned defenseman Brett Kulak to their AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat.

Kulak, Calgary's fourth round pick (105th overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, has played 21 games for the Flames this season registering three assists and 12 penalty minutes. The 23-year-old has also played 11 games for Stockton this season and recorded five points (1G, 4A)

BRETT KULAK - DEFENSE BORN: Edmonton, AB DATE: January 6, 1994 HEIGHT: 6'2'' WEIGHT: 189 lbs. SHOOTS: Left DRAFTED: 4th round (105th overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft

Season Team Lge GP G A Pts PIM GP G A Pts PIM 2010-11 Vancouver Giants WHL 3 0 0 0 0 - - - - - 2011-12 Vancouver Giants WHL 72 9 15 24 22 6 0 4 4 2 2012-13 Vancouver Giants WHL 72 12 32 44 34 - - - - - 2012-13 Abbotsford Heat AHL 4 0 0 0 0 - - - - - 2013-14 Vancouver Giants WHL 69 14 46 60 51 4 1 2 3 7 2013-14 Abbotsford Heat AHL 6 1 2 3 2 4 0 0 0 2 2014-15 Adirondack Flames AHL 26 4 9 13 27 - - - - - 2014-15 Colorado Eagles ECHL 39 9 21 30 15 - - - - - 2014-15 Calgary Flames NHL 1 0 0 0 2 - - - - - 2015-16 Calgary Flames NHL 8 0 0 0 0 - - - - - 2015-16 Stockton Heat AHL 59 3 14 17 36 - - - - - 2016-17 Calgary Flames NHL 21 0 3 3 12 - - - - - 2016-17 Stockton Heat AHL 11 1 4 5 6 - - - - - TOTALS NHL 30 0 3 3 14 - - - - - AHL 106 9 29 38 71 4 0 0 0 2

