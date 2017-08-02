Five Unkind to the Flock in York

News Release

(York, Pa. - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 11-2 on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at PeoplesBank Park.

Both starters locked into a pitcher's duel until the bottom of the fifth inning when York put up a five-spot against Ducks starter Rafael Perez. A three-run home run to left field by Alonzo Harris and a two-run homer to right by Isaias Tejeda did the damage.

Long Island closed to within 5-2 in the sixth when Dan Lyons launched a two-run homer over the Arch Nemesis in left off Revolution starter Frank Gailey. However, another five-run frame for the Revs in the bottom of the seventh put the game out of reach. RBI singles by Michael Burgess, Luis Cruz and Carlos Triunfel, along with an RBI double by Ryan Dent, highlighted the frame.

Gailey (9-7) picked up the win, pitching five and two-thirds innings of three-run ball, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out three. Perez (6-7) took the loss, surrendering five runs (four earned) on eight hits in five innings with three strikeouts.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their three-game set on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from PeoplesBank Park. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks' official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com. Right-hander Alfredo Simon (1-2, 5.22) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Revolution right Steve Janas (2-5, 4.73).

Long Island returns home on Thursday, August 3 to begin a four-game series against the Bluefish. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at a special time of 4:45 for a charity softball game between the Oyster Bay Cove PBA and QSAC (Quality Services for the Autism Community). It's a Thirsty Thursday, and the Duck Club restaurant and bar, normally reserved for VIP/season ticket holders, will be open for all fans to enjoy. There will be both food and drink specials available, including half price domestics. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, are available by visiting the Bethpage Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or CLICKING HERE .

