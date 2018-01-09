Five Unanswered Push Admirals Past Swamp Rabbits

News Release

Greenville, SC - Norfolk scored five unanswered goals on Sunday afternoon as the Admirals topped the Swamp Rabbits 5-2 in Greenville.

The victory gives the Admirals points in seven straight games, a franchise high since rejoining the ECHL in the 2015-16 season. Domenic Alberga became the fourth straight Admiral to net a multi-goal night, scoring twice. Brodie Dupont added a pair of assists giving the forward four straight multi-point games.

The Swamp Rabbits started the scoring just 1:20 into the first. Brenden Kotyk connected with Jack Nevins on the back door, putting the home side up 1-0. Just about halfway through the period Carter Sandlak snapped a wrist shot past Ty Reichenbach's blocker side, doubling the lead before the first intermission.

Norfolk's sixth shorthanded goal of the season got the team on the board 2:30 into the second period. Entering the offensive zone on a two-on-one Patrick D'Amico pulled up just inside the blue line sending a pass to Domenic Alberga who was breaking his way into the zone. Alberga quickly wristed a shot through the five-hole of Rimmer, cutting the lead to one. Six minutes later the Admirals tied the game up at 2-2. TJ Melancon stepped into the offensive zone and wristed a shot from the right dot that beat Rimmer. The goal was Melancon's sixth of the season.

In the third the Admiral offense stayed alive. Michael Young took a pass from Brodie Dupont at the left post before roofing a shot over Rimmer's glove, giving Norfolk their first lead of the night at 3-2. Just over two minutes later Alberga would net his second. On the man-advantage Dupont sent a slap pass in front of the net that Alberga tipped home, giving the former Greenville forward his second of the night. The power play tally gave Norfolk power play goals in seven straight games. Eight minutes later Patrick D'Amico capitalized on a two-on-one to cap off the scoring at 5-3. When the final horn sounded the Admirals used five unanswered goals to skate away with the 5-3 victory.

Ty Reichenbach finished the night with 34 saves on 36 shots.

Norfolk returns to action on Tuesday night in Charleston, SC against the Stingrays.

