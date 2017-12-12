Five Unanswered Propels Admirals Past IceMen in OT

December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals
News Release
Norfolk, VA.- Five unanswered goals helped the Admirals mount a huge comeback Saturday night in Jacksonville as they topped the Icemen 7-6 in overtime, claiming the first weekend sweep of the season. Darik Angeli played the hero scoring the game-winner with only 0:11 remaining in the overtime period to prevent the teams from going into a shootout for the second straight game.
Six different Admirals recorded multi-point games. Defenseman Michael Young notched his second multipoint night of the season with a goal in the third and a pair of assists in the first. Max Cook (1g, 1a) got his first ECHL goal and ECHL point in the game. Tim Daly and Brodie Dupont each had three helpers, including the assists on the game-winning goal. Patrick D'Amico scored his first goal as an Admiral and tacked on an assist as well. Hero Darik Angeli notched two goals and added an assist, his second multi-point game as an Admiral. Norfolk finished the night 3/5 on the man-advantage.
Jacksonville got out to a quick start scoring three times in the first four minutes of regulation. In his first game back from injury, Icemen captain Garret Hunt got back-to-back goals after Elgin Pearce opened the scoring. Hunt's fourth and fifth goals of the season came just about two minutes apart, giving Jacksonville a 3-0 lead, and ending Jamie Murray's night after just four minutes. After the physicality ramped up during the middle of the period, Norfolk was able to capitalize on a few power play chances to cut the Icemen lead to one. Thomas Frazee ripped a slap shot from the left point past Colton Phinney in the Jacksonville cage at the 10:25 mark of the period, getting Norfolk on the board. Eight minutes later the Norfolk power play went back to work and capitalized again. Darik Angeli snapped home an odd angle shot from the left side to bring the Admirals within one, and seemingly swing the momentum in their favor. However, the Icemen would get two more goals in the last 90 seconds of the frame. Pearce netted his second of the night and Scott Savage scored a power play goal with 0:29 remaining in the period. After the first twenty minutes Norfolk trailed 5-2.
In the second period Jimmy Lodge pushed the lead back to four goals at the 7:21 mark. Norfolk came right back and answered just over a minute later, pulling back within three. Patrick D'Amico took a pass from Darik Angeli and walked down to the top of the circle before quickly lasering a shot into the top right corner. Four minutes later the Norfolk power play got their third opportunity of the night, and capitalized once more. Brodie Dupont took the initial shot but Don Olivieri, crashing the net, was able to tap the puck home, further cutting into the Jacksonville lead. Norfolk outscored Jacksonville 2-1 in the second period, but trailed 6-4 after two. The third period started fast for the Admirals. Perched at the blue line Michael Young took a pass from Brodie Dupont and put a shot low to the blocker side that beat Phinney, bringing the Admirals within one, only 0:17 into the period. Norfolk controlled the play in the third limiting the Icemen to only a pair of shots. Still trailing by one Norfolk tied the game up with 3:27 to play. Max Cook, driving hard towards the net, got a stick on a pass from Patrick D'Amico redirecting it past Phinney, and tying the game up. Norfolk pressed but was unable to beat Phinney again in regulation. The Admirals headed to the extra period for the third straight night.
In the overtime Angeli found his opportunity with 0:11 remaining. Brodie Dupont made a move around the defenseman at the right side of the net and sent a pass across the crease to Angeli. The forward quickly slapped the puck into the empty net, finishing off the comeback and giving the Admirals a 7-6 victory.
Ty Reichenbach notched the victory in net, making 14 saves on 17 shots.
