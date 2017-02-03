Five Things to Watch Tonight vs. Milwaukee

February 3, 2017 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - Syracuse Silver Knights News Release





1. Bennett and the Nets

As in Milwaukee midfielder Ian Bennett, who leads the MASL in goals with 42 in 15 games. Bennett has 13 power play goals alone, which equals Syracuse's team total. Keep an eye on #26 for the Wave, as Bennett has been putting on a show all season.

2. Five-and-Under

Last time these two teams played, Syracuse held the Wave to just three goals - Milwaukee scored 14 in its last match. The Silver Knights also managed double figures in scoring in their last match, 11, against Chicago. In this one, five is the number of goals to limit the opponent to. One of these clubs is good for six goals on Friday, but the one that lets in five-and-under will probably win it.

3. Decision in Goal

With the recent Syracuse coaching shakeup, the team saw goalkeeper Bryan O'Quinn earn the game's first star in the victory against Chicago. Couple that to Syracuse keeper Andrew Coughlin being in the Top 10 in goals against average in the MASL, and Coach Ryan Hall has options. Which one will he choose?

4. Who Stays Hot?

The Silver Knights and Milwaukee are riding winning streaks into this match. The Wave have won six straight - whereas Syracuse is on its first winning streak of the season. A win would give Syracuse fans belief that Baltimore can be caught, but the reality is nothing short of a top-notch performance will stop this Wave team from staying on its roll. Will Syracuse meet the challenge?

5. Ferdinand and Forbes

This match features two of the better playmakers in the MASL, Milwaukee forward Max Ferdinand and Syracuse midfielder Kenardo Forbes. These guys are the engine room of their teams, winning the battles under pressure and setting up their teammates to score. The player who tips the balance in his club's favor could have a major impact on which team wins.

