Five More Signed to Return to the Rox in 2018

St. Cloud, MN - The 2017 Northwoods League Champions, St. Cloud Rox announced five players signed to return for the 2018 season today. The returning players include pitchers Bobby Gauvreau, Carlo Graffeo, and Chris Martin and catchers Louis Baker and Brad Mathiowetz.

Gauvreau is a junior right-handed pitcher at Minnesota State University, Mankato, returning for his third season with the Rox. In 2017, he appeared in 23 games, totaling 39 innings pitched. On the mound, he had a 3-2 record while posting a 2.77 earned run average with 43 strikeouts. Gauvreau pitched in 13 games for the Rox during the 2016 season.

Graffeo, a junior right-handed pitcher at Minnesota State University, Mankato is also returning for his third season with the Rox. In 2017, he started 10 games, earning three wins while pitching 46 innings. Over two seasons with the Rox Graffeo has a 6-4 record and a 3.60 earned run average over 90 innings in 19 games. Following the 2017 season he transferred from Southeastern Louisiana University to Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Martin, a junior right-handed pitcher at Kent State University is returning to the Rox after appearing in 19 games during the 2016 season. He compiled a 7-0 record with a 3.05 earned run average and 43 strikeouts, throwing 38.1 innings that summer. The seven wins is the Rox single season record for wins by a pitcher. A knee injury kept Martin sidelined during the 2017 season.

Baker is a sophomore catcher at Scottsdale Community College, returning after seeing action in six games last season with the Rox. He tallied seven hits good enough for a .412 batting average and scored three runs.

Mathiowetz, a junior catcher at Angelo State University is returning to the Rox after playing in 13 games during the 2017 season. He collected eight hits and scored five runs last season, including two homeruns and eight runs batted in. In 2014, Mathiowetz was a 35th round draft pick by the Minnesota Twins.

Director of Baseball Operations Augie Rodriguez, Field Manager Al Newman and the Rox organization will continue to build the roster for the upcoming season. To date the Rox have eight players signed to return for the 2018 season.

Name Position(s) College

Kyle Boser Right-Handed Pitcher St. Cloud State University

Louis Baker Catcher Scottsdale Community College

Bobby Gauvreau Right-Handed Pitcher Minnesota State University, Mankato

Carlo Graffeo Right-Handed Pitcher Minnesota State University, Mankato

Chris Martin Right-Handed Pitcher Kent State University

Brad Mathiowetz Catcher Angelo State University

John Matthews Right-Handed Pitcher/Infielder Kent State University

Ricardo Sanchez Catcher/Infielder/Outfielder University of Arkansas, Pine Bluff

The Rox will play their 7th season of Northwoods League Baseball in 2018. The home opener at Joe Faber Field is schedule for Friday, June 1st at 7:05 pm against the Mankato MoonDogs. Full and Partial Season tickets and group ticket packages for the 2018 season are currently on sale. For more information regarding this release please contact the Rox front office at (320) 240-9798 or visit www.stcloudrox.com.

