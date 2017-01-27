Five Is the Magic Number in Win over Mallards

News Release

WHEELING, WV- Over the last five contests, offense has been the name of the game for the Wheeling Nailers, and on Friday night, they extended their winning streak to five with another strong performance at WesBanco Arena. Wheeling scored five straight goals to erase an early deficit, storming back to spank the Quad City Mallards, 5-2. Cody Wydo extended his goal streak to four games with two tallies and an assist, while Nick Sorkin's game winning strike was his fifth of the campaign. The Nailers have scored 28 goals in their last five tilts.

The Nailers had a tough start to the first period, but kept within a close difference when the opening buzzer sounded. Quad City struck for the first goal of the night at the 3:46 mark. Grant Arnold moved the puck quickly into the left circle, where Nolan LaPorte took advantage of open space, burying his shot. The Mallards turned on the red light again with 6:19 remaining. Kevin Gibson fished a puck off of the right wall, then drilled home a shot from long distance. The Nailers got on the scoreboard with 3:33 left, utilizing the power play. Kevin Schulze let a wrist shot go from the middle of the blueline, which was tipped on by Cody Wydo on the right side of the crease.

Wheeling didn't need much time to tie the score in the second period, doing so 62 seconds into the stanza. Ross McMullan picked off a pass in neutral ice, then waltzed his way to the top of the left circle, where he roofed a wrist shot over CJ Motte's glove. 7:34 later, the Nailers took the lead for the first time. Nick Sorkin took a pass from Wydo, and drove his way to the front of the net. In the process of fighting through a high stick, Sorkin got a shot off, finding the twine along the ice.

The foot stayed on the gas pedal in the third period, as the home team iced its victory. Jordan Kwas centered a pass to Darryl Lloyd for Wheeling's fourth goal of the evening, as Lloyd returned to the lineup after missing 37 straight games with an injury. With 8:35 left to play, Wydo put the finishing touches on the 5-2 result for the Nailers, as he potted his second tally of the night, tipping in Schulze's shot from long distance.

Sean Maguire secured the win in goal for Wheeling, making 25 saves on 27 shots. CJ Motte took the loss for Quad City, surrendering five goals on 32 shots.

The Nailers will finish off their three-game homestand on Saturday night, when they host the Brampton Beast at 7:05. That will be Pittsburgh Penguins Night, starring two-time Stanley Cup Champion Pascal Dupuis. Wheeling will also be home next Saturday, February 4th for Princesses & Pirates Night against the Reading Royals at 8:05. To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, mini plans, group tickets, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

