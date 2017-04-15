Five Homers Power Pigs to Doubleheader Sweep

News Release

Pawtucket, RI. - The Pigs swept yet another doubleheader with the Pawtucket Red Sox Saturday afternoon with a 6-0 shutout victory in game one, and a 7-6 comeback victory in game two at McCoy Stadium.

Five home runs over the two games led the Pigs to the doubleheader sweep of the Paw Sox as Rhys Hoskins clubbed two home runs and Logan Moore added a two-run home run in the Pigs 6-0 shutout victory in game one. In game two it was late-inning power as Dylan Cozens tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the seventh inning, and then two batters later Nick Williams hit the eventual game-winning home run to cap off the Pigs game two come back.

The Pigs trailed 5-0 entering the top of the sixth inning in game two to the Paw Sox. A total of five walks in the inning led to the Pigs comeback inning. Back-to-back walks to J.P Crawford and Jorge Alfaro began the Pigs rally in the sixth. Cozens then grounded into a force out as Alfaro was thrown out at second, with Cozens safe at first. Hoskins then walked to load the bases for Williams. Williams sent a sacrifice fly to center field to score Crawford to put Pigs on the board as they trailed 5-1. Cameron Perkins then doubled to score Cozens and Hoskins to cut the Paw Sox lead to two. After a Taylor Featherston walk, back-to-back singles from Pedro Florimon and Roman Quinn tied the game at 5-5 after six.

After surrendering a run in the bottom of the sixth on a Mike Miller RBI single that scored Dan Butler to put the Paw Sox back on top, the Pigs then put up a two-spot in the top of the seventh.

Cozens led off the Pigs seventh with his second home run of the season to tie the game at 6-6. Two batters later Williams unloaded on the first pitch he saw and deposited it to right field to give the Pigs an eventual 7-6 comeback win.

Cesar Ramos picked up the win as he tossed 0.2 innings and did not allow a base runner. Pedro Beato then came on in the seventh to record his first save of the season tossing a scoreless frame and struck out a batter to secure the 7-6 Pigs game two win.

IronPigs game one starter Nick Pivetta added yet another strong performance on the mound as he tossed a seven-inning complete game shutout allowing just five hits while striking out five in his second win of the season.

In game one, the Pigs wasted little time getting the early advantage as they notched a three-run top of the first. All three runs came with two outs as Paw Sox game one starter and former IronPig Kyle Kendrick struck out the first two batters of the game in Roman Quinn and J.P. Crawford.

Perkins then doubled to center to start the two-out rally. Dylan Cozens then followed with an RBI single to right to score Perkins to give the Pigs a 1-0 lead. Hoskins then sent his first home run, a two-run shot to straight away center field to plate Cozens to take the 3-0 lead.

It was a pitcher's duel for the remainder of the game until the top of the seventh when the IronPigs added another three-run inning to cap off the scoring.

Hoskins then touched up Kendrick for his second home run of the game to lead off the top of the seventh to extend the Pigs lead to 4-0. After a Nick Williams base hit to right, Moore launched a two-run moon shot to right field to give the IronPigs a 6-0 lead and eventual win.

Pivetta capped off his strong outing by retiring the Paw Sox in order to end the game.

