Five Homers Highlight Rockies Win

News Release

Ramon Marcelino homered twice as the Grand Junction Rockies ended a 5-game losing skid, beating the Idaho Falls Chukars 9-4 Monday night at Melaleuca Field.

Marcelino, who hadn't homered all season, broke a 4-4 tie with a solo shot in the eighth, and capped a 4-run inning by going deep in the ninth.

The Rockies, now 2-6 on the season, homered five times on the night, which brought home seven of their runs. In the first at bat of his career, Ryan Vilade gave the Rockies a 2-0 lead with a first inning 2-run homer, and they added to that lead when Shael Mendoza singled home Javier Guevara in the second. Mendoza finished with four hits and three stolen bases, but that lead didn't last for long as the Chukars scored three times in the third and once in the fifth to take the lead, but it was all Rockies from that point on.

Nic Motley tied the game with a home run in the sixth, and after Marcelino's homer in the eighth, Pedro Gonzalez scored on a wild pitch in the ninth with the help of a throwing error on Chukars' catcher Freddy Fermin . Vilade walked after that, and Chad Spanberger, making his professional debut went deep in front of Marcelino.

Vilade finished with two hits and walk, while Spanberger had two hits in five at bats.

On the mound, Anderson Amarista did not factor in the decision after surrendering four runs over six innings. The Rockies bullpen trio of Steve Ascher, Michael Agis, and Jefry Valdez kept Idaho Falls off the board in the game's final three frames.

