Five Homers Blast Ports Past Nuts

MODESTO, Calif. - In what is the toughest ballpark in the California League to hit a home run, the Stockton Ports hit a season-high five on Sunday night. The Ports won their third straight game and clinched a winning road trip by blowing out the Modesto Nuts 10-0 in a series where the pounded out 58 hits over four games. The Ports took three of four from the Nuts and finished their seven-game road trip with a 4-3 record.

The Ports opened the scoring in the fourth with three straight hits. Mikey White doubled, Brett Siddall singled and Sheldon Neuse hit a three-run homer to left to give the Ports a 3-0 lead. Stockton added another home run in the fifth, this time off the bat of Luis Barrera to make it a 4-0 advantage.

Nuts starter Spencer Herrmann (3-4) would issue a pair of walks in the sixth inning and they would come back to haunt him as Argenis Raga hit a two-out single to right to run the Ports lead to 5-0. In the seventh with one on and two outs, Siddall clubbed his team-leading 17th home run of the season out to right field to make it a 7-0 Stockton lead.

Herrmann would suffer the loss, going seven innings and allowing seven runs on 10 hits while striking out four.

Marvin Gorgas took over for Modesto in the eighth and gave up a leadoff home run to Sandber Pimentel . Two batters later, Raga joined the home run party with a solo blast to left to make it a 9-0 contest. Gorgas would go on to walk Edwin Diaz, who went on to score two batters later on an RBI single by Eli White to balloon the Ports lead to 10-0. Gorgas allowed three runs on four hits over two-thirds of an inning.

Ports starter Evan Manarino (5-7) shined as he picked up his first win since May 25th. Manarino tossed seven scoreless innings and scattered six hits while striking out a season-high seven. Manarino allowed more than one hit in just one inning as he pitched around back-to-back one-out singles in the sixth.

Brandon Marsonek completed the shutout by tossing two scoreless innings, pitching around a single in the eighth and a walk allowed in the ninth.

The shutout victory marked Stockton's ninth of the season. The three-game win streak is Stockton's first since July 5-7.

After taking three of four from Modesto, the Ports return home on Monday to begin a three-game series with the Inland Empire 66ers. Angel Duno (8-6, 4.79 ERA) makes the start in the series opener for Stockton, opposed by Inland Empire right-hander Jesus Castillo (7-3, 3.54 ERA). First pitch at Banner Island Ballpark is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

