Five-Game Homestand Begins Tonight

February 11, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs (15-23-8-3) host the San Antonio Rampage (21-23-4-0) tonight at the BMO Harris Bank Center for the final matchup between the two teams' in the regular 2016-17 season.

Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. and doors open at 6:00 p.m. The first 2,500 fans to arrive to tonight's contest will receive an IceHogs T-shirt, compliments of Toyota.

Tickets for tonight's game can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone at (815) 968-5222 or online at www.icehogs.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

Fans unable to make the game can tune in to all the action on The Justice Network 23.3 or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup at 6:30 p.m. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at WXRX.com or sportsfanradio1330.com, or watch live at AHLlive.com.

Matchup: The IceHogs enter tonight's contest after securing a 3-2 overtime victory against the Milwaukee Admirals Friday night. Rockford has forced extra time in two of last three meetings with the Rampage, however, trail in the series 0-1-2-0.

Sam Carrick notched his third goal in as many games with last night's game-winner at Milwaukee, and is tied for the team lead with two points against San Antonio this season. Overall, he ranks third among IceHog skaters with 22 points (10g-12a), trailing only Mark McNeill (6g-20a-26pts) and Spencer Abbott (11g-18a-29pts).

San Antonio's dropped back-to-back games including a 7-3 loss to the Chicago Wolves last night. The Rampage, which currently rank last in the Pacific division, are led on offense by forward Rocco Grimaldi, who's recorded 19g-17a-36pts in 47 games this season, including a three-point game against the IceHogs on Jan. 25.

Next Home Game: Sunday, Feb. 12 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 4 p.m. The IceHogs continue their homestand when they host the Admirals for the seventh meeting between the two teams. Sunday is Pucks and Paws night and the first 1,500 fans will receive a Plush Otis Dog, courtesy of Riverside Dental. It is also Skate with the Hogs and following the contest fans can skate with the players on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice.

