Five Former Kernels Invited to Twins Spring Training

Cedar Rapids, IA - Five former Cedar Rapids Kernels players were among 16 non-roster players invited by the Minnesota Twins to 2017 Major League Spring Training in Fort Myers, FL.

They are pitchers Jake Reed (2014), Aaron Slegers (2014), and Stephen Gonsalves (2015); and infielders Niko Goodrum (2013) and Nick Gordon (2015).

A total of 56 players are scheduled to be in Spring Training (40 roster players plus 16 non-roster invitees). Twins pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Tuesday, February 14th, with their first workout slated for Wednesday, February 15th. The balance of the squad is scheduled to report on Saturday, February 18th with full-squad workouts beginning on Sunday, February 19th. The Kernels open the 2017 Midwest League season on Thursday, April 6th at Beloit. They open the 2017 MWL home season at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 8th against Beloit at 5:05 PM. Season ticket packages for the 2017 season are on sale now by calling the Kernels at (319) 896- 7622 or email Sammy Brzostowksi at sammy@kernels.com. Individual game tickets for the 2017 season go on sale Monday, March 13th at 10 AM.

