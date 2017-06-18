Five Errors Overwhelm \\"Cats in Loss to Ocean State

News Release

The North Adams SteepleCats could not overcome five errors on Saturday night, falling 3-1 to the Ocean State Waves at Old Mountain Field. It was the fourth consecutive defeat for the SteepleCats, including the second straight away from home.

Ocean State took the initial lead in the bottom of the first inning. North Adams starter Ryan Tapp (UNC-Asheville) retired the first two Waves, but Randell Kanemaru (Columbia) hit his second home run of the season over the right field fence to give Ocean State a 1-0 advantage.

A home run for the SteepleCats tied the game in the top of the fourth. The leadoff hitter in the frame, Dillon Paulson (USC) clubbed his second homer of the season to center field, evening the score at one. It was the first home run away from Joe Wolfe Field for Paulson.

Two runs in the bottom of the sixth allowed the Waves to take a 3-1 lead. Alex Webb (Alabama) and Brian Moskey (Quinnipac) walked and singled, respectively, with one out. After a flyout, Bobby Honeyman (Stony Brook) singled to center field to drive in both runs with two outs.

North Adams had multiple chances to score in Saturday night's contest, leaving runners in scoring position in the second, fifth, and eighth innings. Robert Donnelly (SUNY Oswego) was charged with the loss, while Alex Pantuso (Slippery Rock) and Garvin Alston, Jr. (Arizona State) both worked scoreless innings out of the bullpen. The winning pitcher for the Waves was reliever Patrick McGowan (Holy Cross), while Max Ford (Eastern Kentucky) pitched the ninth inning and got the save.

The SteepleCats are off for the next two days, a rare double off day. The 'Cats return to action on Tuesday for the first of two consecutive games with the Vermont Mountaineers. The home-and-home starts in Montpelier on Tuesday night, with Blake Whitney (South Carolina Upstate) on the mound for North Adams.

