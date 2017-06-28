Five Baysox Named to All-Star Team

News Release

Bowie, Md. - The Eastern League announced on Wednesday that five Bowie Baysox players have been selected to the Western Division All-Star team for the 2017 Eastern League All-Star Game that will be held on Wednesday, July 12 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The five players selected are RHP Lucas Long, INF Adrian Marin, INF Aderlin Rodriguez, INF Garabez Rosa and LHP Tanner Scott. This marks Rosa's third career selection to the Eastern League All-Star game.

Five all-star selections is tied for the most among all Eastern League clubs.

In his first year at the Double-A level, Long is 5-3 with a 2.01 ERA and four saves in 19 appearances (four starts). The University of San Diego product leads the circuit in ERA (2.01), OBA (.219) and is tied for the league lead in WHIP (1.04) and complete games (2).

This marks the first career all-star selection for Marin who has hit .300 with 22 RBI and 38 runs scored in 62 games for the Baysox. The Miami native is tied for second on the team in doubles (14) and triples (3) and has hit .363 vs. left-handers this season. Marin has collected two four-hit games this season after having just one in his career prior to this season.

Rodriguez leads the team in HR (12) and will be appearing in his second straight all-star game after playing in the Carolina League game with Frederick in 2016. In game one of a doubleheader on June 7 at Reading, Rodriguez set a new franchise-record with 9 RBI and also tied a club record with five hits in the contest, going 5-6 with two home runs and 9 RBI on the day. The Baysox first baseman is hitting .305 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI this season and ranks second in the Eastern League in hits (89) behind Rosa.

Rosa is the Eastern League's leader in hits (99) and RBI (56) and ranks in the top five in batting average (.320), total bases (141) and runs scored (43). The Cotui, Dominican Republic native is hitting .320 with nine home runs and 56 RBI in 73 games for Bowie. On May 14 vs. Richmond, Rosa played in his 500th career game with the Baysox.

The southpaw, Scott, has fanned 57 batters in 45.0 IP this season (11.40 K/9.0 IP) and has allowed just one run in his last 18 innings of work. Perhaps the most impressive among Scott's numbers is the fact that he has surrendered just 26 hits over his 45.0 IP and opponents are hitting just .172 against the Mogarore, Ohio native. With runners in scoring position, Scott has limited foes to a .081 clip (3-37)

