First Win for Loons at Home

News Release

MIDLAND, Mich. - On an afternoon where the temperatures warmed into the mid-70's, the bats for the Great Lakes Loons followed suit as the hosts cruised to a 7-1 win against the Dayton Dragons on Saturday at Dow Diamond. For the Loons (3-7), who had four players with multi-hit games, it was the first win at home in the 2017 season.

Brendon Davis and Mitchell Hansen each had three hits, including a triple for both, while Davis continued his hot start to the new campaign as his batting average has now risen to .444 (12-for-27). The young shortstop's average ranks 13th in Minor League Baseball, while he leads the MiLB in on-base percentage at .595.

Already leading the Midwest League in home runs entering play today, Carlos Rincon rocketed another ball out of the ballpark in the 1st inning for his fifth long ball of the season. Rincon now also leads the league with 11 runs batted in. The Central Michigan University product Zach McKinstry scored three runs as he went 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks.

A.J. Alexy, despite being on a strict pitch count, dazzled in 2.2 innings of work striking out five batters while allowing one run on two hits in his first start for the Loons. Drafted in the 11th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers last year, the righty has been solid in his two outings despite his youth (18 years old). Willian Soto (W, 2-0), Lenix Osuna and Jose Santos kept Dayton off the board over the final 6.1 innings out of the bullpen.

The 13 hits for the Loons were the most in a game this season, along with the 11 combined strikeouts from the pitching staff.

James Vasquez was the lone Dragons player with a multi-hit game going 2-for-4, while Andrew Jordan (L, 1-1) was saddled with allowing four runs on six hits over three innings in his start for Dayton (7-3).

All 16 teams in the MWL will observe the first official off day of the season on Easter Sunday. The Loons head to Indiana on Monday for a three-game series with South Bend Cubs. Each game will begin at 7:05 p.m. and carried live on ESPN 100.9-FM with Chris Vosters and Brad Tunney. The Loons return to Dow Diamond on Thursday when they begin a seven-game homestand. The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Lake County Captains will make their first trips of the season to Midland.

