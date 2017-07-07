FIRST TRIP TO EXTRA INNINGS ENDS IN 6-5 LOSS

News Release

HELENA, Montana - The Billings Mustangs (11-7) dropped their second game in the last three days to the Helena Brewers (9-9), falling 6-5 in 13 innings in front of 1,176 at Kindrick Legion Field.

The Brewers took a first-inning lead when Gabriel Garcia doubled to score Dallas Carroll and Brent Diaz. Diaz went 3-for-6 with a double, a run, and an RBI. He was the only Brewer to collect three hits in the game.

Leandro Santana then halved the margin with his fifth homerun of the season. A solo homer in the top of the second. Santana leads the team with five homeruns and is one off the league lead paced by Ogden's Luis Paz .

Two more Brewer runs in the second extended their lead to three, their largest advantage of the evening. Carroll singled to center to score Antonio Pinero and Nick Roscetti .

Tyler Mondile made the start for the Mustangs. After giving up four runs in the first two frames, he settled in to record four shutout frames to follow. It was Mondile's longest outing of the year. He gave up five runs on nine hits and struck out three. He would not receive a decision.

Pabel Manzanero and Jake Turnbull each collected RBI in the fourth to erase a 4-1 deficit and even the game for the first time in the game. Manzanero would catch 10 of the 13 innings before being relieved by Morgan Lofstrom .

Trailing 5-4, Jeter Downs hit his second professional homerun in the seventh inning to tie the game. Downs went 2-for-6 scoring two runs.

The scoring would end there until the bottom of the 13th for both sides. Ryan Nutof, Cory Thompson, and Connor Ryan combined for six shutout innings of relief for the Mustangs whose bullpen continues to deliver.

Billings would get the go-ahead run into scoring position on multiple occassions in extras, with Alejo Lopez being stranded aboard twice.

After several back-and-forth scoreless innings, the Brewers finally got the better of Miguel Aguilar (1-1) in the bottom of the 13th. Jose Gomez singled to right field with the bases loaded and nobody out for the walk-off win.

The Mustangs and Brewers play in the finale of their two-game set Friday at Kindrick Legion Field in Helena. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

