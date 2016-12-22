First-Place Mayhem Get a Boost with Siemer Recalled

MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem and Director of Hockey Operations Kevin Kerr announced on Thursday afternoon that forward John Siemer has been recalled from his loan to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.

Siemer was loaned to the Swamp Rabbits on December 5th and played six games while on loan. In his time in Greenville, the 24-year-old from Baldwin Park, California recorded one assist. Prior to his time in the ECHL, Siemer scored 10 goals and tallied 12 assists and led the SPHL in points. Despite missing four games, he still ranks second in the league in points, just one point behind Mississippi RiverKings center Cullen Bradshaw. Siemer will be in uniform for the first time on Friday, December 23rd on the road against the Fayetteville FireAntz.

The first-place Macon Mayhem return home on Saturday, January 7th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Single game tickets are on sale through the Macon Coliseum Box Office, and group tickets are available through the Macon Mayhem Front Office. For ticket information, please visit the Mayhem's official website at MaconMayhem.com or call the main office line at (478) 803-1592. ns.

